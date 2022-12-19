Richard Aoyade on The Fallen Idol

When he was approaching 80, Ralph Richardson played the Supreme Being in Time Bandits. And if there is a God, I suspect he is very like the elderly Ralph Richardson.
Today is Richardson's birthday - he was born on 19 December 1902 and died in 1983 - a fact that has led me to this video of Richard Aoyade discussing The Fallen Idol, a film he made with the director Carol Reed in 1948.
Robert Henrey, who played the boy Phillipe, is still with us and a few years ago gave a talk that about his memories of the making of the film.
