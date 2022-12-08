The Joy of Six 1095

Restore Trust presents itself as a grassroots organisation of National Trust members, but lawyers claim it is funded by powerful, hidden sources. Charlotte Jansen investigates.
During the second world war the Palace of Westminster was home to a munitions factory, reports Zoe Crowther.
"Over much of the globe, night has been cancelled. The night sky in Hong Kong is 1,200 times brighter than the unilluminated sky. Millions will never see the constellations so central to the stories humans have told about the cosmos." Charles Foster mourns the end of the night.
Neil Fox celebrates the 20th birthday of Michael Winterbottom's film 24 Hour Party People: "Tony Wilson was a postmodern figure. He infiltrated capitalist spaces with a rakish charm and a rebellious streak, believing in the power of art to nearly the same degree he believed in self-narrativisation and mythology. He believed music could change the world, or more specifically, he believed Manchester music could change the world."
Past Tense takes us on a radical wander down North London's longest aqueduct.
