Goodbye to John Bird

Another figure from the golden age of satire in the early Sixties has left us: it was announced this morning that John Bird died on Christmas Eve at the age of 86,
Bird was a member of the team that wrote and performed That Was the Week That Was, the show that brought satire to the masses.
He enjoyed a second career peak at the start of this century appearing with Rory Bremner and John Fortune. This was an era when the Conservative response to Blair's government was so feeble that the three of them became the nearest thing Britain had to an official opposition.
Here Bird and Fortune are, not only making us laugh, but also doing more to explain the credit crunch of 2008 than most economics correspondents managed.
