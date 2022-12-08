Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Marxist Groupuscules XI

Incidentally, as I recall, Doug Walters was always caught in the gully when he played in England.
I can hardly bring myself to write I am so angry. Our new King was visiting York today – birthplace, it happens, of our own Vince “High Voltage” Cable – and a member of the assembled crowd launched several eggs at him.
It’s not that I’m outraged at, you understand: for much of their reign, the first four Georges couldn’t venture out of the palace gates without being pelted with rotten cabbages – and quite right too!
No, what angers me is that Every Single One of those eggs missed its target.
What has happened to English cricket? I can remember the days when an Anarcho-Syndicalist XI could take on and beat first-class counties and the touring Australians would count their fixture against the Marxist Groupuscules XI as among the hardest they faced – I remember poor Doug Walters being comprehensively yorked by a Molatov cocktail at the Griff and Coton Ground, Nuneaton. If the Marxists could have agreed on who their captain was, they would have been stronger still.
But this is a time for action not for reminiscing: I am off to supervise fielding practice at the village school.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
