In the old days, in the Sixties, you didn't get chocolates in Advent calendars: you just got little pictures - a ball, a trumpet or some other possible Christmas gift.
But on Christmas Eve you had double doors to open, and they always revealed a nativity scene.
So I 've made today's window double-sized and chosen two pieces of Christmas music.
First, the sublime Shepherds' Farewell from Berlioz's 1854 oratorio L'enfance du Christ. This comes from the second act as the Holy Family prepare to leave for Egypt.
That's above.
And below you will find what should have been the Christmas number 1 in 1973. Wizzard, however, lost to Slade in a sort of civil war of Birmingham rock.
Though it's fashionable to say you like Slade now, I have never forgiven them and never will.
Still, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
And I hope you've enjoyed this Advent calendar as much as I've enjoyed putting it together.
