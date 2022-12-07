Wednesday, December 07, 2022

Tenebrae: In the Bleak Midwinter

The words are an 1972 poem by Christina Rossetti, and the setting by Gustav Holst dates from 1906.

Together they give you the feeling that the Nativity took place, not in the Holy Land, but in an English village.

