"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Tenebrae: In the Bleak Midwinter
The words are an 1972 poem by Christina Rossetti, and the setting by Gustav Holst dates from 1906.
Together they give you the feeling that the Nativity took place, not in the Holy Land, but in an English village.
No comments:
Post a Comment