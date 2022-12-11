Lord Bonkers' Diary: Pretending to be in a rowing boat

Sunday
The heartiest of congratulations to our own Baroness Benjamin as she becomes the first member of the original London cast of Hair! to hold the Order of Merit since Lord Jenkins of Hillhead.
I was perhaps a little too old to be a regular viewer of Play School, though if I had no pressing business then pretending to be in a rowing boat or whatever was a pleasant enough way of passing the time, and I was impressed that she always knew which window the film clip could be seen through.
Certainly, the show made for better viewing than a crew of “celebrities” one has never heard of eating the nether parts of animals in a jungle.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
