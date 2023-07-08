Alexander Kerensky's son built the Dome of Discovery at the Festival of Britain

Because it was about hope and the future, the Conservatives couldn't wait to dismantle the Festival of Britain when they came back to power in 1951.
One of the structures lost in the hurry was the Dome of Discovery, which has been credited with giving the public a taste for modern architecture. It was designed by Ralph Tubbs and, says Wikipedia, the consulting engineers were Freeman Fox & Partners, in particular Oleg Kerensky and Gilbert Roberts.
Kerensky is a familiar name, and it turns out that Oleg was indeed the son of Alexander Kerensky, who overthrew the Tsar in Russia in 1917 but was in turn supplanted by the Bolsheviks.
Oleg's mother Olga divorced Alexander in 1939 and lived for many years in Southport, dying there in 1975.
Oleg himself worked as an engineer on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and designed many road bridges and other structures in Britain. He died in 1984.
You will find Oleg's parents, his brother Gleb and Gleb's wife all buried at Putney Vale Cemetery in London.
Oleg Kerensky's son, also called Oleg, played his grandfather Alexander Kerensky in the 1981 film Reds.
