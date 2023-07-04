Meta will launch Threads, its rival to Twitter, on Thursday

With Elon Musk have exhausted everyone's goodwill, the news that Meta is launching an alternative to Twitter is welcome.
And BBC News reports that it will be available from Thursday.
Eyebrows have been raised at the name for the new platform. It's Threads, which was also the title of a famously bleak 1984 television drama.
Written by Barry Hines, it showed the effects of a nuclear attack on Britain - and on Sheffield in particular.
If only Meta had a senior executive who used to be one of the MPs for that city. Then they would have been saved from making this unfortunate choice.
2 comments:
Very neat, Mr Calder!!
I almost missed the kick in that last paragraph, stronger than that of even the liveliest G&T.
Given the dystopian censorship applied to legacy and social media these days, a reference to 1984 is rather appropriate.
