Twitter: A dead cat and a dead parrot

This morning Twitter is working normally on my PC, but when I try to use the app on my phone it's a disaster area.
My conclusion is that Twitter has major technical problems and Elon Musk's announcement about rate limits was a calculated move to distract us from them. It seems to have distracted the media too, as journalists continue to report Musk's remarks at face value and neglect to ask what is really happening with Twitter.
Here is an honourable exception.
I don't want to be one of those people who believes that everything in the news is there only to distract you from something else, and that if something isn't in the news it's because someone has taken out a super-injunction) but I find the phrase 'dead cat' springing unbidden to mind.
