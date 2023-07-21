Friday, July 21, 2023

Huge landslides in Somerset and Dorset last night

News from Dorset Live:

Walkers and beachgoers are being warned of the dangers of straying too close to cliff faces after a vast overnight landslip on the coast of Dorset. Many thousands of tonnes of material has collapsed onto the beach at Seatown.

The privately owned beach is a favourite with anglers, fossil hunters and walkers. The huge landslip occurred overnight and Dorset Fire and Rescue Service have urged visitors to the area to take extra care.

Meanwhile, over the county boundary in Somerset, Sarah Dyke won back Somerton and Frome for the Liberal Democrats. Congratulations to Sarah and all who were involved in the campaign.

The seat was previously held for the party between 1997 and 2015 by David Heath.

A Lib Dem revival on this scale in a West Country seat suggests that being a Leaver is not longer central to so many voters sense of political identity.

Brexit has delivered none of the benefits its proponents forecast, and even in 2019, I suspect many heard Boris Johnson's "Get Brexit done" as "Make Brexit go away" and voted Conservative in the hope they would stop hearing so much about it.

Inevitably they were disappointed.

Britain Elects has tweeted the figures:

