Sarah Dyke: "I’ve been dealing with a lot of David Warburton’s casework over the last year"

Peter Walker has been to Somerton and Frome for the Guardian and talked to the Liberal Democrat candidate:
Sarah Dyke sometimes feels as if she gets treated like the de facto local MP already.
"I've been dealing with a lot of David Warburton’s casework over the last year because people haven’t known where to go," Dyke says of the Conservative incumbent, who resigned last month after a parliamentary investigation into allegations of harassment and drug use. ...
"Everybody that I’ve spoken to has said they've tried to email him, they've tried to write to him, they've tried to knock on his office door, and every single route came up with a blank," Dyke says. "So they turned to me."
Meanwhile the Conservative candidate Faye Purbick claims that Warburton and his record are not a prime concern for voters:
"It’s not a conversation I’ve been having with people.”
This reminds me of Peter May's time as chairman of the England cricket selectors. A journalist put it to him that some people thought he was out of touch. His reply?
"I've not heard that."
There's still plenty of work to do in Somerton and Frome before the polls close on Thursday night. The Lib Dems' by-election headquarters is at Unit 3, Station Approach, Frome BA11 1RE.
Helpers coming from west of Frome are asked to go to Hilton's, Duck's Hill, Huish Episcopi, TA10 9EN.
No comments:
Post a Comment