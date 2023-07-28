Bank closes the account of Gina Miller's political party

From BBC News:
Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller was told a bank account for her political party would close without explanation.
Monzo initially refused to tell Ms Miller why her "True and Fair" party account would be closed in September.
After the BBC contacted the bank about the case, it said it did not allow political party accounts and had made a mistake in allowing it to be opened.
To which I can only reply: I told you so. How the people who've spent the last fortnight telling us that banks must be allowed to act precisely as they choose will react to this, I don't know.
Debanking is a huge problem for those affected - as the first article in my latest Joy of Six shows - and I can see it becoming a political weapon if the government does not act.
You young people won't remember it, but when we lived among the ruins of the Liberal Democrats' performance in the 2015 general election, there were those who wanted Gina Miller to be our next leader, even though she wasn't an MP (or a Lib Dem, come to that).
There's nothing as odd as the recent past.
