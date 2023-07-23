Lord Bonkers' Diary: Sporting on its shore in animal skins

Conrad Russell died last week, an irreplaceable loss to the Liberal Democrats and to Liberalism in general. There were worthy obituaries in the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian. I remember his saying once, rather overgenerously, that I did for the party what Matthew Parris does for the country.
I also remember his asking me, as his wife had always wondered, why Lord Bonkers talked about Earl Russell and his Big Band. I explained that as there were band leaders called Count Basie and Duke Ellington... When I was studying philosophy as an undergraduate, I never dreamed that I would have this conversation with Bertrand Russell's son.
And if you read the whole post you will find that there really was an Earl Russell, Big Band, or at least an Earl Russell Orchestra.
How splendid to have a Russell on the Liberal Democrat benches in the Lords again! Earl Russell won the by-election among hereditary peers, casually giving a member of the Lloyd George clan one up the snoot in the process.
My only worry is that he has mentioned more than once his dream of getting his father’s big band back together and asked if I know what became of them.
It happens that I gave them sanctuary on an island in Rutland Water after Conrad’s death. From time to time I see them sporting on its shore in animal skins and playing upon rude instruments, and I know Meadowcroft rows out for the occasional jam session, but few others know of their presence.
Will they thank me if I shatter their idyll? Can I continue to change the subject when my newest colleague broaches the matter?
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
