What Somerton and Frome means for the Lib Dems

Somerton and Frome is important, not just because of the size of the swing to the Liberal Democrats, but also because of where it is, argues Katy Balls:
In 2015, part of the Tories’ success in winning a surprise majority was winning seats off the Liberal Democrats in the South West. Taking Somerton and Frome is being heralded as proof by Liberal Democrats that they could finally mount a resurgence here. If they manage it, it’s a big problem for Sunak.
There are 15 constituencies in the West Country with smaller majorities than the one that was overturned on Thursday. If the party can take seats from the Tories both in the Blue Wall and the South West, it could be very bad news for the Tories indeed.
And Conservatitve MPs are aware of the danger:
“I would rather have a majority of 10,000 in the North than a majority of 20,000 in the South,” says one Northern MP. They argue that the success of both the Lib Dems and Greens in the local elections suggest their Southern colleagues will have the tougher fight on their hands next year.
The next edition of one of Lord Bonkers; favourite books, Wainwright's West Country Marginals, should make encouraging reading.
One thing we've learnt from these by election wins is that the Lib Dems victory stunts are universally popular and everyone, even our political opponents or conspiracy theory nerds typing alone in their basements with cold hands find them to be really really funny!
It would be interesting to hear what, if any, victory celebrations existed in Edwardian Britain, especially in the Rutland area.
Flaming tar barrels seemed to play a prominent part in public celebrations in those days. I knew someone who had interviewed an old boy who remembered Mafeking Night here.
