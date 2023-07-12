Somerton and Frome voters are losing faith in the Tories

Zoe Crowther from Politics Home has been out canvassing with Sarah Dyke in Somerton and Frome, and her report is encouraging for the Lib Dems:
Jane, a pensioner who also chose not to give her last name, said the previous MP “had no bloody clue” about local issues. Parish councillor Sarah Webb, 60, said she had only seen Warburton once when he held a clinic shortly after being elected.
Answering her door to Dyke in the village of Templecombe, Webb said her family had always been “historically true blue” but she had now switched her vote to the Lib Dems. She hesitated, however, when asked by PoliticsHome whether she was voting for the Lib Dems as a party or for Dyke as an individual.
"The political party could be the balance but over and above that, it's the person who understands the area," she said, adding that she felt the Lib Dems’ morals were "significantly less under question" than those of the other major political parties.
Multiple residents in Templecombe and Somerton said they felt Warburton had not made an effort to get to know the area and the people, with one man mistakenly believing that Dyke was already the MP for the area.
Polling day is Thursday 20 July, and Sarah needs all the help she can get to capitalise on this great opportunity for a Lib Dem gain. (David Heath held the seat for the party between 1997 and 2015.)
The Lib Dems' by-election headquarters is at Unit 3, Station Approach, Frome BA11 1RE.
Helpers coming from west of Frome are asked to go to 1 Parrett Close, Langport TA10 9PD.
