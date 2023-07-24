Lord Bonkers' Diary: Lynched during the lunch interval

Sunday
To St Asquith’s for Divine Service, with the happy consequence that I am not at Lord’s to witness the appalling scenes in the Long Room. Reports are still coming in, but it seems the Australians’ physiotherapist and reserve wicket keeper were lynched during the lunch interval. By all means let us play our cricket hard, but this was Going A Bit Far.
Lord’s should not be allowed to host another test until the MCC has proved it can control its members. If an alternative ground has to be found, then we need look no further than my own here at the Hall. I will even undertake to have the grounds thoroughly searched for big cats – ever since the sudden closure of my safari park there has been a tendency for boundary fielders to disappear when the bowling is from the Pavilion End.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
