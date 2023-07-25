Claire Young chosen to fight Thornbury and Yate for the Lib Dems

Claire Young, the Liberal Democrat leader of South Gloucestershire Council, has been chosen to fight Thornbury and Yate for the party at the next general election, reports the Gazette.
Thornbury and Yate covers much the same area as the old Northavon constituency, which Steve Webb held for the party between 1997 and 2010.
Claire, a Cambridge mathematics graduate who has worked in the software industry, told the Gazette:
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to stand at the next election and win this seat for the Liberal Democrats.
"I know local people are really fed up with this government’s mishandling of the economy and the NHS and want a change.
"Only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives here.
"Living locally and running the council I know just what is needed in the area - it’s time for an MP who speaks up and delivers.”
