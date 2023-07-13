Bishop's Castle celebrates the 450th anniversary of its charter

The Shropshire Star reports
This weekend marks the moment when 450 years ago the first Queen Elizabeth granted Bishop's Castle its charter to rule itself.The town is now bedecked in flags and bunting, including some specially created for the event in the Tudor colours of red, white and green. ...The culmination of the celebrations will be a street fair on Sunday from 10am - 4pm, where Queen Elizabeth I herself will make the presentation of the charter to the Mayor.
As it's Bishop Castle we're talking about, a new beer has been brewed to celebrate the occasion.
You can see scenes from the 400th anniversary celebrations in 1973 in the silent film above.
