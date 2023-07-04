The Joy of Six 1142

George Llewelyn makes an unexpected discovery: "More interesting perhaps is the change in mood from the Brexit voters I spoke to in 2021. Many of them have graduated from Eurosceptics with a general dissatisfaction at how things turned out to becoming ardent rejoiners themselves."
Our suspicion of anyone who expresses the ambition to be a politician is one of the reasons for the poor quality of our MPs, says Adam Hawksbee.
Emma Fergusson, Shona Reed-Purvis and Lucy Foulkes argue that "some young people’s emotional and behavioural difficulties are now too readily being viewed as problems that require (and require only) medical intervention, typically in the form of assessment and one-to-one treatment from a mental health professional."
"These Spiritual Defenders of the game stood, using the theatrical backdrop and the powerfully echoing acoustics of their private cricketing palace to bray and honk like entitled asses." Emma John on the behaviour of MCC members on Sunday.
John Walsh remembers Martin Amis: "Although he was seen, by some critics of his first three novels, as a sex-obsessed snake in the garden of fiction, he was also the most self-consciously literary of writers. The names (or allusions to the works) of D.H. Lawrence, E.M. Forster, Ernest Hemingway, Henry Fielding, Sigmund Freud, Oscar Wilde, Philip Larkin, Gerald Manley Hopkins, A.E. Housman and William Shakespeare are all dropped in the first thirty pages of The Rachel Papers. By page 60, Dickens, Dylan Thomas, William Blake, Jane Austen, George Herbert and Franz Kafka had also been press-ganged into the action."
