The Tymes: Ms Grace

The 1975 is an odd name to choose for your band. The charts were rubbish that year - full of novelty records. Glam was dead and punk was still slouching towards Soho to be born.
There were those who defended some of the year's number ones, and others who rightly pointed out what a great year it was for LPs. But I was a poor boy from the back streets of Market Harborough and had to rely on Radio One and Radio Luxemburg for my music.
Still, I thought I would look at the charts for 1975 and choose a single from the charts to post today. And this is what I came up with.
The Tymes were a black American vocal group who enjoyed success on both sides of the Atlantic. Ms Grace, which reached number one in January 1975.
They had been founded as long ago as 1956 and first charted in the UK in 1963. But then a lot of the Black vocal groups of the Sixties and Seventies look rather mature to modern eyes.
Maybe that's why their music leant towards the sad and the wise, though Ms Grace is joyous.
Back to my tweet on 1975. The best reply was from @bigboyted:
Or as that not so well known NME journo Gramsci put it 😉"The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters."
