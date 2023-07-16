Labour warns activists that Mid Bedfordshire is not Twitter

The Guardian reports from Mid Bedfordshire:
Labour activists campaigning before a byelection in a safe Conservative seat have been told to leave if they feel unable to be respectful to Tory voters, as the party attempts to tackle the assumption that it cannot compete in true blue heartlands.
That's what happens when attitudes nurtured on social media collide with the real world.
On Twitter at least, your political opponents are all stupid and wicked, and the left has a particular fondness for lecturing them about that r wickedness. I can't see that going down really well on the doorstep.
I'd like to think we Liberal Democrats are better, but I'm not convinced we are. Because, if you want to get really monstered on Twitter, tell us you voted Leave but have since changed your mind.
The Guardian report also suggests that Labour is going to fight a serious campaign in the Mid Bedfordshire by-election (if it ever comes) in the hope of demonstrating it can win seats in the South of England.
Labour has won vanishingly few seats like this one in recent decades, and Lib Dems will grumble about a strong Labour campaign being the Tories' best chance of holding on or ask how Labour are different from the Tories now. But Labour are allowed to fight Southern by-elections if they are want to.
Besides, it's not unknown for by-elections in Tory held seats to turn into two-horse races between Labour and the Liberals.
This is what happened in Brecon and Radnor in 1985 and Littleborough and Saddleworth in 1995. And we won both.
So a Labour intervention in Mid Bedfordshire does not mean the Tories are safe.
2 comments:
Hmmmm…… I must say, I don’t remember Brecon & Radnor being a two horse race with Labour - more like a three horse race in a Conservative seat where they then came very close to regaining at the following General Election. Still one of my all-time favourite by elections, though!
Labour finished second, only 559 votes behind us.
Post a Comment