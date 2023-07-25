Lord Bonkers' Diary: Sarah Dyke is battling the forces of darkness

A prize (in a very real sense) for the first Liberal England reader to tell me where that name came from.
Anyway, this entry brings us to the end of another week with Lord Bonkers. I see the old boy was right about Somerton and Frome.
Monday
Soon it will be high summer and time to take the Well-Behaved Orphans on their annual holiday at Trescothick Bay in Cornwall, but before I see to that happy duty I have another to fulfil: a whistle-stop tour of current by-elections. First Selby, where a contest has been called following the resignation of one Nigel Adams – I know no more about him than you do. Then it will be off to Uxbridge, where I am told the locals are still celebrating the departure of Boris Johnson, before I call in at Somerton and Frome. Here our own Sarah Dyke is battling the forces of darkness. With a little strategic advice and practical help from you diarist, I fully expect her to triumph.
Finally, I shall hang my hat in Mid Bedfordshire, where a by-election has long been promised but has yet to materialise because the aforementioned Dorries refuses to make good her solemn oath to resign. If she does finally cop for the Chiltern Hundreds, then whichever Conservative is selected will face the unhappy task of defending their party’s widely disliked, at least in Bedfordshire, ‘Do Your Number Twos in the Great Ouse’ campaign.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
1 comment:
If, by forces of darkness, Lord Bonkers means Sir Michael Take, ex-MP for Dorset East who was in Parliament at the same time as the Noble Lord I know exactly what he means.
Sir Michael is extremely active on twitter and said he was taking a break to go on a rambling holiday in Somerset. This coincided with the last week of the by election campaign and I'm sure he had a huge strategic input into Faye Purbrick's spectacularly unsuccessful foray into politics.
