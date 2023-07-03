Jonny Bairstow's dismissal was perfectly fair

Despite the outrage from the England players, the Lord's crowd and MCC members in the Long Room, the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow was perfectly fair.
Alex Carey, the Australian wicket keeper, had noticed that Bairstow has a habit of wandering out of his ground when the ball has passed him. His stumping was effected by taking the ball and throwing it at the stumps in one movement.
In fact Bairstow was still in his ground as Carey threw the ball and obligingly wandered out of it while the ball travelled towards his stumps.
Most of the criticism of Carey's actions is predicated on the idea that everyone thought the over had finished when he threw the ball. That is clearly not the case.
Incidentally, when he was keeping earlier in the game Bairstow noticed that Marcus Labuschagne was batting out of his crease and tried to dismiss him in the same way. His throw missed, which reminds us of the skill that Carey displayed.
And it literally was attempted not 2 days prior and by whom?
