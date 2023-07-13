Melton Mowbray is the most unhappy place in Britain, says ONS

It's official. Melton Mowbray is the most miserable place in Britain.
The Office of National Statistics recently ranked all 393 local authority areas, taking into account anxiety levels, happiness, life satisfaction and the feeling that the things done in one’s life are worthwhile.
Melton Borough ended in 393rd place.
If I asked Lord Bonkers the reason, he would point to the depression in the pork pie trade and the aftermath of the Stilton Strike.
A resident who spoke to the Leicester Mercury, by contrast, said:
"I think it's the lowest scoring because of the town centre. There's not a lot going for young people really beyond some bars.
"But then again you have Leicester 30 minutes down the road. Also, you have Rutland nearby for days out, so there are options.
"Traffic is another problem, too, though. The ring road should help to address this but right now we're seeing a lot of homes being built but no extra facilities or infrastructure to support them.
"We only have one GP for the time being, too, which doesn't help things. Everyone always complains about not being able to see their doctor and the nearest hospitals are at Leicester and Nottingham.
"But I don't think it's fair to write it off - there's millions being spent on the town over the next few years. There's potential for Melton."
