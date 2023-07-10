Why Jean Rook was better than Kelvin Mackenzie

Could it be that Uncle Kelvin is getting on a bit?
He has reminded me of the time I met the woman who used to take down Jean Rook's Daily Express column over the phone.
In those days Rook was billed as the 'First Lady of Fleet Street', but she never minded being told if one of her pop culture references was dated.
If an alternative was suggested, she would say: "Is that better, dear? Well you put that instead then."
Clearly, no one provides such a service for Kelvin Mackenzie.
Thanks to Mike Scott for flagging this up on Twitter. There's no point embedding tweets any more {thanks, Elon), so I've just nicked his graphic.
