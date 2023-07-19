Coutts should not have closed Nigel Farage's bank account

Nigel Farage has been a wholly malign influence on British life. His championing of Brexit has made us poorer and less free. He's an admirer of the genocidal Putin and the treasonous Donald Trump. For all his claims to be a patriot, we wouldn't have seen his froggy green arse for dust if his media career in American had worked out.
But I'm uneasy with the enthusiasm for Coutts's decision to close his account.
Because, despite what right-wingers believe, the banks are not part of a woke blob. They are conservative organisations, and if they start refusing people accounts because of their politics, then it is left-wingers who will suffer more.
And I can see government and right-wing activists putting pressure on the banks. Why do Just Stop Oil activists have accounts with your bank? Ban them!
You can argue that companies have a right to decide who they do business with, except liberal have cheered on cases brought under human rights law to prove that is not the case.
It's impossible to function in modern society without a bank account, so everyone should have one. Even Nigel Farage.
