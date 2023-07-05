The place of the glider in modern by-election campaigning

I've just got home from a Harborough Liberal Democrats social event. It was a joyous evening as we were celebrating the gains we made from the Conservatives on 4 May. As a result of them we are now the largest party in the coalition that runs the council.
The venue was out of the ordinary: Husbands Bosworth Gliding Club.
I took the chance to photograph some of the gliders and light aircraft there and watched one glider launched with a winch. I was also shown round the sheds.
When I left Lord Bonkers he was full of schemes to use gliders in parliamentary by-elections:
"Just imagine teams of crack Liberal Democrat canvassers and deliverers being dropped silent behind Tory lines at Somerton and Frome. They wouldn't know what had hit 'em."
I thought it wisest not to tell him that during the war the airfield was home to Wellington bombers.
No comments:
Post a Comment