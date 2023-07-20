Lord Bonkers' Diary: One of Violent Bonham Carter’s boys

Wednesday
I see the coming Labour man Wes Streeting is putting it about that his grandfather was a member of the London underworld in the Sixties. All I shall say on the subject is that if the old geezer was one of Violent Bonham Carter’s boys, young Streeting would do well to keep schtum. His grandmother, incidentally, once shared a cell with Christine Keeler, who always struck me as a Terribly Nice Girl.
This afternoon I turn down an invitation to attend a ‘fireside chat’ by Danny Alexander at the National Liberal Club. Strictly between me and my diary, I am afraid the fire will go out. Then I ring my accountant and ask him to explore whether there would be tax advantages if the Well-Behaved Orphans did identify as cats.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Has your accountant got back to you yet.Tax advantages might depend on the size of the cat!!??Have a word with the kangaroo,he might know something.
