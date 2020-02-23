A little boy's jacket from Blaby workhouse

I called in at Leicester's New Walk Museum and Art Gallery today to take in a couple of exhibitions.
There was Dissent and Displacement:
Contemporary printmaker Monica Petzal explores opposition, persecution and persistence inspired by her German Jewish refugee heritage and the German Expressionist collection in Leicester. Interweaving threads of family, politics, culture and art, the narratives range from the rise of National Socialism in 1930’s Germany to the life of a Syrian refugee doctor in Leicester today.
Using original sources, it brings together contemporary collaged and painterly lithographic prints with accessible descriptive text, as well as German Expressionist work from the artist’s own collection, archive objects, photos and film.And there was Dressing for Childhood, which features items of children's clothing from the museum's stores.
Among them was this much-mended little boy's jacket from Blaby Union workhouse, which dates from the 1830s. I am not the better for seeing it.
