Sunday, February 23, 2020

Golden Earring: Radar Love



I walked into the Oxfam book and record shop in Harborough yesterday morning and this was playing.

Golden Earring are a Dutch band and Radar Love was a worldwide hit in 1973. It reached number 7 in the UK singles chart and I remember listening to it under the bedclothes on Radio Luxembourg.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)