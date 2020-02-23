Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Golden Earring: Radar Love
I walked into the Oxfam book and record shop in Harborough yesterday morning and this was playing.
Golden Earring are a Dutch band and Radar Love was a worldwide hit in 1973. It reached number 7 in the UK singles chart and I remember listening to it under the bedclothes on Radio Luxembourg.
