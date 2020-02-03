Leicester's Coronation procession from 1953

From the BFI Britain on Film site:
Contrary to popular myth the entire country was not either in London or glued to their newly purchased televisions. Many people across the nation actually took part in events on Coronation Day in 1953.
In Leicester they were out in force to show off the 'civic, social, educational, industrial and commercial life of the city'. From fox hounds and marching bands to sword fighting and women shivering in swimming costumes; we get a taste of everything that Leicester had to offer.
