Lord Bonkers' Diary: Well, it was December

Our first entry finds the old boy less than enthused by the Liberal Democrats' general election performance.
Monday
Well that was a bit of a damp squib, wasn’t it? One minute Jo “Gloria” Swinson was telling us she was going to be prime minster and the next she was handed her cards by the electors of East Dunbartonshire.
The Well-Behaved Orphans were particularly miffed at the way the campaign was run, having worn out their shoe leather (well, it was December) delivering leaflets in what were supposed to be target seats. Yet they reported finding themselves working for candidates they had never heard of in places that had never thought of returning a Liberal.
Nor was our flagship policy of supporting ‘Revoke but backing down the moment it is challenged’ a great success. It seems my counsel is needed at the highest levels of the party once again.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
