Monday, February 10, 2020

Wingfield: One of the word's oldest station buildings



Wingfield station stands beside the Midland main line north of Amergate.

Dating from 1840, it is one of the world's oldest surviving railway stations. Like many stations, it closed in 1967.

At the end of last year came news that the building is to be saved and restored by the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, Amber Valley Borough Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
