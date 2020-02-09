Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, February 09, 2020
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Congratulations to the Duke of Sussex
Wednesday
Congratulations to the Duke of Sussex for making it over the wall and quitting the Royal Family, together with his delightful wife and child.
In my experience his family are a ghastly crew – in my young day it was common knowledge that the Jack the Ripper murders had been committed by Queen Victoria – and he is well shot of them.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
