Thomas Hardy, Henry James and Richard Jefferies

Over on Instagram, where I hang out with my fellow kids, the Richard Jefferies Society tells us:
Exactly 140 years ago, in February 1880, Richard Jefferies had dinner with Thomas Hardy and Henry James.
He was described by Hardy’s wife, Florence, as "a modest young man then getting into notice as a writer, having a year or so earlier published his first successful book, entitled The Gamekeeper at Home".Because he died young and without achieving popular fame, it is easy to see Jefferies as a fragile spirit who spent his days communing with nature.
But we should remember that he was an ambitious writer who worked hard to get himself known.
