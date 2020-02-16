Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, February 16, 2020
The Mountain Goats: Pale Green Things
The Mountain Goats are an American band based in North Carolina, whose only permanent member is their singer and songwriter John Darnielle.
Pale Green Things comes from their 2005 album The Sunset Tree, which deals with Darnielle's childhood and in particular his relationship with his abusive stepfather.
The song deals with the stepfather's death and the memory of an occasion when things were alright between them.
I came across it on Twitter where someone compared it to the fishing scene near the end of Responsible Child.
Though whether that scene is a memory or the boy's attempt to imagine a better relationship from the meagre materials he has to hand, I don't know.
