Norman Lamb on Rebooting Capitalism

Radix feels like a think tank that was set up to serve a new centre party that never happened, but it has published an important paper by the former Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb.
His recommendations in Rebooting Capitalism include:
- Using the upcoming decampment from the Palace of Westminster to move the national Parliament to the North of England, separating the UK’s economic and political capitals and building a real Northern Powerhouse.
- Devolving power radically, including over setting taxes, to cities and regions, enabling them to determine their own destiny and empowering local innovation.
- Streamlining the creation of employee-owned businesses to encourage the transfer of ownership of businesses to their employees.
- Setting a new lowest rate of corporation tax, applicable only to those companies which share prosperity equitably with staff.
- Setting tough new competition rules to challenge concentrations of power and wealth and to drive up wages, drive down prices and improve consumer choice.
- Reforming company law to incentivise firms to act as a force for good, recognising a wider purpose than narrow shareholder value.
