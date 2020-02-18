Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton and Niall Rogers pay their tribute to Ginger Baker

Here Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton and Niall Rogers play Can't Find My Way Home, the song Winwood wrote for the short-lived super group Blind Faith.
Baker, Winwood and Clapton formed Blind Faith along with Rich Grech from the Leicester band Family.
