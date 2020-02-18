Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton and Niall Rogers pay their tribute to Ginger Baker


Last night a concert was held to honour the memory of the great rock drummer Ginger Baker.

Here Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton and Niall Rogers play Can't Find My Way Home, the song Winwood wrote for the short-lived super group Blind Faith.

Baker, Winwood and Clapton formed Blind Faith along with Rich Grech from the Leicester band Family.
