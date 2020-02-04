"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A tribute to Roy Kinnear
When I was young the actor Roy Kinnear was a permanent presence on television.
He died in September 1988, aged 54, following a riding accident while filming in Spain.
This tribute to him was broadcast the following month.
