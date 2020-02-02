Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, February 02, 2020
Robert Parker: Let's Go Baby (Where The Action Is)
Robert Parker, who died a couple of weeks ago, began as a saxophonist in New Orleans after the war.
Later he was better known as a singer and this track dates from 1966.
