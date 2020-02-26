Six of the Best 911

Stephen Unwin explores how some of the most civilised and intelligent thinkers have supported eugenics - one of the most dark and barbaric philosophies in modern history.
University College London has been accused of disregarding Jeremy Bentham's final wishes, reports Ruchira Sharma.
Chiara Betti looks at the life of Agnes Baden Powell, artist and founder of the Girl Guides.
Eoghan Lyng celebrates the 50th birthday of the Small Faces album Ogden's Nut Gone Flake.
"He emphasizes the penned-up livestock on board to keep them fed, the immensity of the ropes and the boom and the mainsail, the scurrying of lookouts up and down the mast on a pre-dawn shift change. The film is as interested in the culture and environment of living on a ship for months at a time as it is about steering it into battle." Scott Tobias revisits Peter Weir's Master and Commander.
