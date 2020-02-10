Lord Bonkers' Diary: Enormous quantities of honey

Thursday
Word had reached that he was taking his retirement rather badly and that the bee fancy around and about Twickenham had expressed concern at his activities; there were dark murmurings about Cable taking delivery of steroids and monkey glands.
So I was not entirely surprised when the Swinson battle bus was assailed by giant bees after it had rolled up at a London youth centre. Whether this was a calculated attack on his successor as leader I do not know, but by good fortune no one was harmed and there may be an innocent explanation.
Cable later told me that you get enormous quantities of honey from the breed and this has set him up for his retirement.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
