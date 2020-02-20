Six of the Best 910

Otto English considers the Liberal Democrats' continuing lack of success.
Ferdinand Mount puts the 'low-tar fascism' of the new Conservative government in historical context.
Nick Tyrone says does not want to see any more referendums on anything at all. He is right (and right about the plural of 'referendum').
Emma Bartholomew listens to East End residents' memories of work and leisure by the Regent's Canal,
Seven years ago part of Ludlow's town wall collapsed. It has still not been rebuilt, reports Andy Boddington.
"The local authorities, mistakenly believing the dog to be dangerous, issue instructions to shoot it on sight. Recognising it a fellow misunderstood outsider, Sébastien shelters and befriends the dog, naming her Belle and enjoying a series of adventures." Tim Worthington on Belle and Sebastian, which the BBC showed in every school holiday when I was young.
No comments:
Post a Comment