Monday, February 24, 2020

When Kettering Grammar School tracked Soviet satellites


Back in the 1960s, Kettering Grammar School was celebrated for its tracking of Scoiet satellites.

Click on the still above to watch a 1966 television report on the school's activities.

I recognise the school buildings because I used to play in the annual Kettering chess tournament there a decade later, but they have since been demolished.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)