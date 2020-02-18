Remembering Valerie Silbiger

I am so sorry and sad to hear this news. Such a wonderful warm caring engaged human being. So kind to me and supportive from the very start. Love and thoughts to all the family.Valerie was a friend to me, to Liberator and to many in the party.
I remember her proud claim to be "the world's only Jewish Methodist".
As a little girl in the second world war she had been evacuated from London to West Yorkshire. She remained in touch with the family that took her in for the rest of her life.
