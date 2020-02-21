"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, February 21, 2020
Luka by Suzanne Vega features Worrying YouTube Comment of the Day
On the first page of comments on this video you will find:
Well... My name is REALLY Luka b'cuz this song was playing when my parents first met.
