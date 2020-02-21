Friday, February 21, 2020

Luka by Suzanne Vega features Worrying YouTube Comment of the Day



On the first page of comments on this video you will find:
Well... My name is REALLY Luka b'cuz this song was playing when my parents first met.
Didn't his parents listen to the song?
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)