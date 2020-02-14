Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, February 14, 2020
Council blocks bid to convert Bishops's Castle pub into housing
My chief memory of the Boar's head is watching England lose the 2007 rugby world cup final on its televisions.
But the Shropshire Star has up-to-date news. The council has refused a planning application that would see the building used for housing instead.
The story is complicated by the fact that the local police had to apologise after wrongly naming the landlord as a paedophile because they had confused him with another man who bears the same name, but this has to be good news for one of my favourite towns.
When I was a councillor on Harborough District Council we refused a similar request concerning the Crown in Theddingworth. I believe we may have been the second council to do such a thing,
Don't get too excited. The Crown closed years ago.
