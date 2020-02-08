Six of the Best 908

Will Hutton on shit-life syndrome.
Boris Johnson has declared war on liberal democracy, argues Peter Oborne.
Robert Saunders examines how membership of the European Union changes Britain.
"Cecil Sharp working in the early to mid-twentieth century and Ghost Box in the twenty-first, both appear to be interested in the idea of a ‘hidden’ England " Yvonne Salmon explores David Rudkin’s 1974 TV play Penda’s Fen and its links with a strange network of art and culture.
Ian Hopkinson reviews a book on how the states of the USA got their shape.
"A record that has grown in stature since its 1973 release, John Martyn’s Solid Air has become a cult touchstone, pointing the way towards ambient, trip-hop and more abstract sonic textures." Vivian Goldman looks at the man behind the masterpiece.
