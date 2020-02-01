Saturday, February 01, 2020

Searching for Melton Mowbray North


I was convinced that nothing remains of Melton Mowbray North, the town's lost railway station.

But when I went to look for it I did at least find traces of the embankment that took the line over the Scalford Road and got an idea of where the rails had run after that.

And this also gives me an excuse for reposting the video at the bottom of this post, which shows the station in its final days, and linking to a photograph of its ruins a few years after that.


